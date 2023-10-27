Russians Hit Fire Department In Izium With Iskander Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked a fire department in Izium, Kharkiv region, with an Iskander missile.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the National Police main department in Kharkiv region, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night Russian terrorists injured eight rescuers. An Iskander missile of the orcs hit the building of a fire department in Izium. This is such a "greeting" from katsapstan as the region's fire protection service marks the 200th anniversary today," Tymoshko said.

According to preliminary information from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the invaders used two Iskander missiles.

The law enforcement officers launched criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on the fire department in Izium, eight rescuers were injured, four of them were hospitalized. According to the regional administration, their condition is moderate.