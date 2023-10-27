Leading Manufacturer Of Transmission & Distribution Towers Gets IMS Certification With Help Of GMG

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 26, 2023 4:28 am - With GMG's consultancy support, the company bags ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certification for its quality, environmental and OH&S management systems in one go.

Global Manager Group(GMG), a global provider of ISO and other management system consultancy, once again proved its mettle by helping one of the world's largest integrated Transmission Towers manufacturing companies to achieve certification for their ISO 9001:2015 Quality, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety(OH&S) Integrated Management System from Alcumas Group, ISOQAR India Pvt Ltd. Alcumas ISOQAR is a certification body which provides certification services accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS). The Certifications were provided to the Indian company for the scope of design, manufacturing, installation, testing and maintenance of towers & tower parts, solar and crash barriers, swaged type steel tubular poles, high masts, conical poles, polygonal poles, hot rolled steel products - angles, channels, joists & strips, manufacture of polyvinyl chloride (UPVC & CPVC) pipes and fittings and EPC contracting works covered under four different locations of the company.

Remarkably, this company achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 Certificates on successfully passing the certification audit within a short time period of approximately four months of receiving consultancy support from the GMG team. GMG team provided necessary support to the company in routine maintenance and upgradation of its integrated management system. GMG also provided documentation support and Internal Auditor training to all their staff members and process-related training to their skilled workforce.

Global Manager Group provides total consultancy support to organizations for a wide range of management system training, implementation and certifications. In addition, Global Manager Group is a leading provider of ready-to-use editable documentation kits for a wide range of ISO and other national/international management system certifications. All its sample IMS documents are prepared by technical experts having more than 25 years of experience in the relevant field. GMG also provides e-learning courses, e-books and KPO services to most of the business sectors, including Manufacturing, Food, Healthcare, Hotel and tourism, Education, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Medical devices, IT, Packaging, Energy, Aerospace, Automotive, Petroleum and petrochemicals, Laboratories (calibration, testing and medical laboratories), Market & Social Research, Certification and Accreditation bodies. Today, GMG has more than 5000 satisfied customers in more than 100 countries, which include developed countries like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, China, and Japan as well as GCC countries and other developing countries including South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Jordan, etc.

Global Manager Group is committed to providing its customer-centric solutions at competitive prices across the globe and will continue its efforts to make them available to organizations, professionals and individuals on time. The company is also committed to ensuring quality service, no downtime and protection of the personal information of its customers.

Source: Global Manager Group

Based in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), India, Global Manager Group(GMG) is a knowledge and technology-driven company with global recognition of its ISO and editable documentation kits, specialized training courses and e-books on corporate compliance and management system certifications. GMG provides training courses and ready-to-use editable documents on a wide range of management systems and other management topics, instrument calibration and soft skills etc. for business improvement, professional skill development, job growth and corporate compliance as well as ready-to-use documents for a wide range of management system certifications.

