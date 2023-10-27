Hodusoft Participating In India Mobile Congress Event 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 26, 2023 4:40 am - HoduSoft, one of the leading technology partners and providers of innovative unified communications solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious India Mobile Congress 2023.

HoduSoft, one of the leading technology partners and providers of innovative unified communications solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious India Mobile Congress 2023. This event is an excellent platform for HoduSoft to showcase its commitment to innovation and excellence in the tech industry.

Here are the key details of the event-

Event- India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023

Date- 27 to 29 October 2023

Location- Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

Since its inception, HodoSoft has gained a well-renowned name in the tech world. It is known for its advanced communication software solutions. HodoSoft's tech experts will be participating in the event to gain and share insights and knowledge on the latest trends and advancements. The company will also showcase its products and solutions, which are revolutionizing the tech industry. Some of the key offerings of HoduSoft include-

HoduCC- Call and Contact Center Software

HoduPBX- IP PBX Software

HoduBlast: Voice and SMS Broadcasting Software

Talking about their participation, Kartik Khambhati (the Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer) at HoduSoft said,“We are very excited to participate in the India Mobile Congress event, one of the most significant technology events in the country. This platform will bring together industry experts, innovators, and leaders who will be sharing their knowledge on the latest advancements in mobile technology, networking, and telecommunications. Being a participant in this event, it is an excellent opportunity for us to show our commitment to delivering innovative products that are designed to revolutionize the way businesses communicate.”

Kartik Khambhati further added,“Our cutting-edge software solutions are designed to meet the specific communication needs of today's businesses. We have a team of experts who can provide customized solutions to suit the exact requirements of our customers. With our commitment to delivering quality and innovation, we have managed to maintain a good track record of success in various technology domains. This event not only offers a chance to showcase our efforts in the tech industry but also provides a unique opportunity for networking and exploring potential collaborations.”

IMC is an excellent technology event for exploring the latest advancements in mobile technology, networking, and telecommunications. Be a part of this event and grab the opportunity to connect with HodoSoft representatives, learn more about their products, and explore potential collaborations.

For more information about HoduSoft's products, visit- HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication software and solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. All its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

