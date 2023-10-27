Global Dental Consumables Market Gears Up For Impressive Growth: Projecting $25 Billion By 2026

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 26, 2023 7:46 am - Global dental consumables market is fueled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of oral health issues, geriatric population, cosmetic dentistry demand, dental tourism in developing countries, and increasing oral health awareness.

Dental consumables are materials that dental practitioners or dentists use on patients to treat and/or conduct treatments related to preventative, restorative, diagnostic, and emergency oral health concerns. Dental implants, crowns and bridges, dental biomaterial, orthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics are the most common dental consumables.

The introduction of CAD/CAM technology in cosmetic dentistry is propelling the dental consumables market.

Dental CAD/CAM is a newer technology that has the potential to improve the patient experience during dental treatment. CAD/CAM dentistry employs software that allows dental practitioners to accomplish complicated restorations more quickly, effectively, and sometimes more correctly. Both dental clinics and laboratories employ CAD/CAM technology to create high-strength ceramic restorations such as crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, bridges, dentures, and implant-supported restorations.

High adoption of dental consumables in the treatment of tooth restoration, dental impairments, and problems related to gingival tissues is expected to further boost the market growth. For Instance,

In December 2021, Dentsply Sirona entered into a partnership with 3Shape, to enhance the technique of capturing dental impressions by integrating 3Shape's software

In February 2021, Align Technology, Inc. announced the launch of the iTero Element® Plus Series, intending to expand the company's portfolio of iTero Element scanners and imaging systems to include new solutions that serve a broader range of the dental market

Dental tourism, like medical tourism, has grown in popularity as patients travel from all over the world to obtain dental care. The high cost of dental care services, a lack of insurance coverage, and dissatisfaction with existing treatments in home nations have prompted people to seek inexpensive, quick, and higher-quality dental care in other countries. In recent years, this sector has risen tremendously, with countries such as India, Mexico, Hungary, Poland, and Turkey emerging as fast-growing dental tourism destinations.

“The rapid development of digital dentistry technologies over the past several decades has enabled clinicians to improve patient care by significantly reducing the time necessary for the restorative phase of treatment. Advancements in intra-oral scanning and computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) will further boost the market in the coming years.” - President, Dental Consumables Company, United States

Key Obstacles: Dental Consumables Market

Some of the key factors limiting the growth of the dental consumables market are the high costs associated with dental procedures, limited reimbursement policies for dental implants and periodontal surgeries, and the high risk and complications associated with dental bridges and orthodontic treatments.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Dental Consumables Market

Some of the key players operating in the dental consumables market include Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Henry Schein Inc., and Young Innovations Inc., among others.

Companies Using Inorganic Growth Strategies to Gain Market Share

To gain market share, players in this market are implementing organic and inorganic growth methods such as partnerships, acquisitions, and new product releases. For instance,

In February 2022, Young Innovation announced the acquisition of Medical Purchasing Solutions (MPS), which is a leading supplier of pharmaceuticals and other surgical supplies that meet the needs of the growing oral pain management, oral surgery, and dental implant markets

The dental consumables market is expanding and is expected to expand further in the coming years as a result of technological advancements, new product launches, increased investments from private equity and capital ventures, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies employed by the players.

