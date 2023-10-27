Aid Convoy, Medical Delegation Enter Gaza Strip

Gaza, October 27 (Petra) -- A medical delegation consisting of 10 doctors and 10 trucks entered the besieged Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.The Rafah Crossing Information Office said the trucks that entered on Friday morning were carrying water, foodstuffs and medicines, bringing the total number of trucks that entered Gaza since the beginning of the war to 84 trucks.

