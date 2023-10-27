Russia: Nuclear Weapons Launch Exercises Start Under Putin's Supervision

Moscow, October 27 (Petra) -- The Russian Ministry of Defence announced Friday that the Strategic Deterrent Forces carried out nuclear exercises supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin.The Russian Defensce Ministry stated: "The Russian Strategic Deterrent Forces conducted training exercises to launch a large-scale nuclear strike in response to a hostile nuclear strike, under the supervision of President Vladimir Putin and the Russian Defensce Minister, Sergei Shoigu."The statement added: "Different types of missiles were launched during the exercises, including an intercontinental ballistic missile."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.