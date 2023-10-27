Small-Caliber Ammunition Market Is Anticipated To US$ 7.7 Billion By 2031, Garnering 4.2% CAGR: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global small-caliber ammunition market was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 7.7 billion. The integration of technology into ammunition is a burgeoning field. Smart bullets and cartridges with sensors and guidance systems offer enhanced accuracy and target tracking, appealing to civilian and military users.



With a growing emphasis on minimizing casualties in law enforcement and crowd control situations, there's an increasing market for non-lethal ammunition like rubber bullets, bean bags, and flash-bang rounds. These provide options for incapacitating but non-fatal force. As military and law enforcement agencies prioritize training, there is a surge in demand for training ammunition that mimics real-world scenarios while maintaining safety.

Environmental concerns drive the development of eco-friendly ammunition with biodegradable components, reducing the impact of spent rounds on the environment. Niche markets, such as competitive shooting and precision marksmanship, allow manufacturers to produce specialized ammunition catering to specific shooting disciplines and sports.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Full metal jacket ammunition dominates the small-caliber ammunition market, striking a balance between versatility and cost-effectiveness for various applications.

The caliber range of 7.1 mm to 9 mm dominates the small-caliber ammunition market, serving a broad spectrum of civilian and military needs. The military sector dominates the small-caliber ammunition market, followed closely by law enforcement agencies, with commercial users also significant.



Market Trends for Small-caliber Ammunition



Increasing concerns over personal safety drive a growing demand for self-defense ammunition in the civilian market.

The rise of competitive shooting sports and precision shooting is fueling demand for high-quality, accurate ammunition.

The market is shifting toward eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes to reduce environmental impact.

Innovations in digitally enhanced ammunition are becoming more prominent, offering features like shot tracking and advanced ballistics. Defense procurement and law enforcement contracts play a significant role, focusing on reliable, high-performance ammunition for military and security agencies.



Global Market for Small-caliber Ammunition: Regional Outlook



North America's market is robust, driven by a thriving civilian demand for self-defense and sport shooting. The United States, with its strong gun culture, significantly influences this region. Numerous calibers and bullet types catering to various shooting disciplines, hunting, and personal protection characterize the market. Law enforcement agencies and military units consistently procure small-caliber ammunition for training and operational needs. The market is highly competitive, with domestic manufacturers and international players vying for a market share.

Europe has a different dynamic, marked by stringent firearms regulations and a focus on precision sports shooting. Countries like Germany and Switzerland have a rich tradition of marksmanship, which fuels the demand for high-quality, accurate ammunition. The Asia Pacific is experiencing growth in its small-caliber ammunition market, primarily due to increased defense procurement and a burgeoning civilian market. Countries like India, China, and Australia are investing in modernizing their armed forces, resulting in higher demand for ammunition.



Global Small-caliber Ammunition Market: Key Players



The global small-caliber ammunition market boasts a competitive landscape driven by well-established manufacturers and emerging players. Industry giants like Northrop Grumman, Olin Corporation, and General Dynamics maintain a strong foothold, offering a wide range of ammunition for military and civilian applications.

Niche manufacturers focusing on specialized, high-performance shells have found their niche, catering to the precision shooting and hunting markets. With advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques, competition in the market is characterized by innovation, quality, and adherence to stringent regulations. This diversified, competitive landscape ensures that end-users have numerous options for meeting their needs.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global small-caliber ammunition market:



Aguila Ammunition

AMMO, Inc.

ATS Ammunition Skopje

BAE Systems Plc

Beretta Holding S.A.,

CBC Global Ammunition

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A.

General Dynamics Corporation

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Poongsan Corporation Visa Outdoor Operations LLC



Product Portfolio



Aguila Ammunition offers a comprehensive product portfolio of small-caliber ammunition, providing high-quality cartridges for sporting, self-defense, and military applications.

AMMO, Inc. specializes in numerous ammunition products, including precision-engineered rounds for military, law enforcement, and civilian use. ATS Ammunition Skopje is a prominent manufacturer of small-caliber ammunition, delivering a range of cartridges designed for various shooting and training needs.



Global Small-caliber Ammunition Market Segmentation



Type



Full Metal Jacket Ammunition (FMJ)

Tracer Ammunition

Incendiary Ammunition

Armor Piercing Ammunition Others (Ball, Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP), Blank, etc.)



Caliber



≤ 7 mm

7.1 mm to 9 mm

9.1 mm to 12 mm 12.1 mm to 14 mm

End-user



Military

Commercial Law Enforcement Agencies



Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America



