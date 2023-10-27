Flawless Pharma Promoter Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh Awarded Honorary Doctorate In Health Administration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh at the Convocation Ceremony

Flawless Pharma Awarded at the Global Leadership Awards

Dr Kumar Singh, Managing Director, Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd.

First Generation Entrepreneur & Flawless Pharma Promoter was awarded Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration by the Sunrise University Alwar Rajasthan

- Dr Sujeet Kumar SinghCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh was conferred the rare distinction of Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration for his outstanding contribution to the pharmaceutical industry, trade & visionary leadership in steering Flawless Pharma as one of world's fastest growing pharmaceutical company.The Sunrise University's Honorary Degree Selection Committee reviews applications annually and makes recommendations to President. With the approval of President, Chairman and the Board of Management, the Patron confers the honorary doctorate at convocation Honorary doctorates is awarded to those well recognized for distinguished and visionary leadership and achievements consistent with the core values, mission, and goals of Sunrise University.Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd, was conferred an " Honorary Doctorate in Health Administration" by the prestigious Sunrise University for his exemplary contribution of over 25 years in the field of Pharmaceuticals In the annual convocation of Sunrise University Alwar Rajasthan held on 26th October 2023.Speaking on this Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh said at the convocation ceremony“I am truly honored and humbled to accept this honorary doctorate degree conferred on me by by the Sunrise University Alwar Rajasthan. I am really touched by the overwhelming reception extended to me during the ceremony. I have been truly blessed to be a part of this prestigious recognition and It's been my absolute privilege to meet and interact with the esteemed faculty and the bright students at the Sunrise University Alwar Rajasthan”.Recently Flawless Pharma has been in the news for its willingness to invest USD 100 Million in buyout of Assets & Patents in Hong Kong and China & its collaboration & partnership with regard to the API Deal with European and African Company for USD 120 Mn.Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh is a Global Entrepreneur who comes with a Decade old extensive experience in the pharmaceutical domain from conceptualization, and research to Launching finished goods and establishing one of its own kind brands with all necessary government certifications. He pursued a Master in International Business Management and currently leading Flawless Pharma Pvt Ltd as Promoter and Managing Director. He spent 2 decades in the Middle East, Russia, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Keniya and did extensive research about the challenges, and solutions for specific markets and derived aggressive business models which interns catered maximum market shares in the region and became one of its own kind Brand in the Global Market space. With his baggage full of international exposure in brand building, he returned to India and ventured into Flawless Pharma in 2020. Due to his Exceptional knowledge and Expertise, the European Institute of Applied Research awarded him with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in 2017. From a startup to a Brand in making at Globe, is his Exceptional achievement in Flawless Pharma. Under his supervision, Flawless Pharma has seen steep and steady growth with a larger market spread in no time.

Steve Rozer

Network 7 Media USA INC

+1 9253918321

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube