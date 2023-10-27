Applicant Tracking Systems Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth | IBM, Paycor, Jobvite Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on“Applicant Tracking Systems Market Insights, to 2028” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Applicant Tracking Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the major key players profiled in the study are :

Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Cornerstone (United States), ADP (United States), iCIMS (United States), SilkRoad Technology (United States), Zoho (United States), Paycor (United States), Jobvite (United States), PeopleFluent (United States).

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @

Scope of the Report of Applicant Tracking Systems :

An Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is a software application or system used by organizations and businesses to streamline and manage the recruitment and hiring process. ATS is designed to automate and centralize the various tasks involved in talent acquisition, from posting job openings and receiving applications to tracking and evaluating candidates. The primary purpose of an ATS is to make the recruitment process more efficient, organized, and effective.

Market Trends:

Increasing Inclination towards Automate Recruitment Processes

The Growing Focus on Enhancing the Experience of Candidate

Opportunities:

Upsurging Popularity of Mobile Recruitment

High Adoption due to Collaboration With Social Media Platforms Simplifying Applicant Tracking Processes

Market Drivers:

Fueling Demand for Analytics Metrics

Upsurging Geographically Diverse Talent Acquisition

Challenges:

Dearth Of Technical Expertise and The Growing Concern about Integration of ATS Software With Other Systems

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Report, Ask Our Experts@

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Software, Services), Social Media Integration (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Applicant Tracking Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Applicant Tracking Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Applicant Tracking Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Applicant Tracking Systems Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Applicant Tracking Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Applicant Tracking Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: (+1 201 565 3262, +44 161 818 8166)

