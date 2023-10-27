3.0 Verse, Dubai And Pride Group, Enters Into A Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mayur Poddar - 3verse Director and Harry Constantinou - Pride Group Director

3.0 verse AI BoT

3.0 verse, Dubai, and Pride Group have decided to collaborate in the area of Digital Assets, Blockchain education and use of 3.0 verse BoT Trading.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai has emerged as a new hub for Virtual Asset Trading, Blockchain and Web 3.0 due to its progressive policies laid down by Dubai Government. 3.0 verse , Dubai, and Pride Group have decided to collaborate in the area of Digital Assets, use of 3.0 verse App, Blockchain education, Cross Marketing and use of 3.0 verse BoT Trading and IC15 Derivatives Index.Pride Group would consider launching futures trading on IC15 Index and other indices launched by 3.0 verse. Index trading can be immensely useful for global institutional investors undertaking portfolio management services in digital assets. This is specially useful for Dubai considering its importance as a Global Financial Centre.3.0 verse has a trading simulator and new entrants in digital asset industry can use virtual money to practice on a trading simulator before the prospective clients decide to enter real trading on Crypto Exchange. 3.0 verse and Pride Group would participate in online and offline events together in MENA region and in other countries for educating users on digital assets and also train professionals and students through courses offered by 3.0 university (an SBU of 3.0 verse) on Blockchain/AI/ Metaverse/ Trading.Mr. Mayur Poddar, Director, 3.0 verse, Dubai stated that the association with Pride Group (under the leadership of Her Excellency“Shaikha Moaza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum”) is an extremely strategic initiative for healthy development of digital asset markets, in UAE and MENA region and it would also enable capacity building of users and professional through trading on most efficient crypto exchange and profitable strategies offered by 3.0 verse BoT Trading along with educational program being launched in the region through 3.0 university (an SBU of 3.0 verse) in the area of Blockchain / AI / Metaverse / Trading.3.0 Verse has been doing multiple engagements with clients to know their satisfaction level with 3.0 Verse App through online interaction / in personal meet with users or through AMA / client survey for nearly 1000+ global subscribers and they have expressed great satisfaction with 3.0 Verse App, its technical edge, time saving in execution of orders, convenience, speed in data transfer and greatest advantage in having multiple CeFi and DeFi markets along with trading BoT's in one dashboard.We are happy with the endorsement by the users, business partners like, Pride Group and other important partners who have started working with us in different capacity. The response from the industry globally has been high and potential business association. Many exchanges globally have started approaching us to integrate their CeFi crypto exchange solutions within 3.0 Verse App which is of mutual benefit. We understand the expectation of the industry and responsibility cast on us as a technology and business solution provider and we are very sure of meeting the industry expectations.Mr. Harry Constantinou, Fintech Director, Pride Group, Dubai expressed that strategic partnership with 3.0 verse, Dubai is immensely useful for providing the best available prices in the crypto market along with the trading BoT and IC15 derivatives Index using single KYC on 3.0 verse App to reach users in MENA region and other countries globally. This will help both organisations to expand business mutually and also develop Virtual Digital Asset awareness in the region.For Media Contact for 3.0 verse, you may reach out on pr@3-verse

Mayur Poddar

Three O Verse Global IT Services LLC

pr@3-verse

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Interview of Mr. Mayur Poddar - Director 3.0 Verse, Dubai