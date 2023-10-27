Medical Mattress Market Reaching US$ 21.8 Billion By The End Of 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medical Mattress Market

Rise in demand for healthcare services and technological advancements in the global industry.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Mattress Market is expected to grow from US$ 14.1 Bn in 2022 to US$ 21.8 Bn by 2031; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The surge in geriatric population drives the market growth.Medical Mattress are crafted to cater to individuals with disabilities, the elderly, and those with limited mobility. They are also tailored to meet the needs of post-surgery patients or individuals recovering from injuries, with a primary focus on ensuring their safety and comfort. Medical mattresses are specifically designed to provide support for the back and the entire body.Get Sample Copy of the Report:The expansion of the elderly population, the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, and advancements in technology are significant factors contributing to the expansion of the medical mattress market.The worldwide market is categorized by product type, with segments including memory foam mattresses, innerspring mattresses, low air loss mattress, alternating pressure mattress, and others. The memory foam mattress segment is estimated to lead the global industry in the next few years.A foam mattress is constructed with multiple layers of foam, each catering to the comfort of sensitive body areas. The foam mattresses utilized in hospital settings are characterized by high density and incorporate antimicrobial technology. Additionally, these mattresses feature waterproofing and shock-absorption capabilities, contributing to the increased value of the medical mattress market.As per the analysis of the medical mattress market, it is expected that the hospital segment will take the forefront in terms of end-use on a global scale throughout the forecast period. The increasing elderly population and the expansion of healthcare facilities across various regions are driving the demand for mattresses designed for hospital beds.Furthermore, the growth of the medical mattress industry is being propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions, including heart attacks, arthritis, and muscular ailments.Key Takeaways:.Increased prevalence of pressure ulcers will drive market revenue growth..North America will register the fastest revenue growth in the global medical alternating pressure mattress market..The rising demand for alternating-pressure mattresses in hospitals and homecare settings will fuel the growth of the market.Do you have any query regarding this research? Ask your Query:The prevalence of chronic conditions, including hypertension, heart attacks, and arthritis, has instigated significant developments within the medical mattress market. The demand for medical mattresses has experienced a notable surge due to the increasing incidence of these ailments. Additionally, the global aging population is a key driver for the rising demand for healthcare services.As the elderly population expands, there is a growing necessity for specific policies and services tailored to this demographic, encompassing housing and hospitality. Consequently, this has led to an escalated requirement for medical mattresses in various healthcare settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the rapid proliferation of hospitals and the increase in the number of private and government-operated nursing homes are further fueling the demand for medical mattresses.Key Players:.Hill-Rom Holdings Inc..Stryker Corp.Medline Industries Inc..Invacare Corp..Arjo AB.Linet Group SE.Joerns Healthcare LLC.Paramount Bed Holdings Co, Ltd..Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG.GF Health Products Inc.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:Market SegmentationProduct Type.Memory Foam Mattress.Innerspring Mattress.Alternating Pressure Mattress.Low Air Loss Mattress.Others (Synthetic Mattress, Hybrid Mattress etc.)Price.Low.Medium.HighBy End-use.Hospital.Clinic.Infirmary.Homecare.Nursing Home.OthersDistribution Channel.Online.OfflineMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Global Lipstick Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 8.6 Billion by 2031Demand for Second-Hand Products - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

