'Soon Many More Will Die' From Gaza Siege: UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The United Nations warns“many more will die” as a result of Israel's ongoing“total blockade” of the Gaza Strip, saying basic services in the Palestinian territory are“crumbling”.
“People in Gaza are dying – they are not only dying from bombs and strikes, soon many more will die from the consequences of [the] siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
“Basic services are crumbling, medicine is running out, food and water are running out, the streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage.”
