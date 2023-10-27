(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hanro Launches New Styles and a Capsule Collection Dedicate to Soft- Sports for Fall/Winter 2023







In addition to proven bestsellers, HANRO is launching several new items in the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. In women's daywear, the premium brand is expanding the popular basic series 'Touch Feeling' to include a crop top with removable cups. The elastic, microfiber fabric with a super-soft feel has always provided a comfortable, body-hugging fit but now is available with slight contouring. The new crop top can be worn as a bra replacement or as a ready-to-wear top. 'The demand for a padded crop top was very high, as was the demand for a bra with removable straps. To strengthen HANRO's underwire bra assortment, the brand is pleased to launch a convertible bandeau bra to their iconic 'Allure' collection, which can be worn in different ways, both with and without straps, making it ideal for adapting to the various cuts of dresses and tops,' says Christiane Braun, Head of Product Management & Design. For men, HANRO is offering the velvet loungewear 'Favourites' for the first time. A jacket and trousers made of a cotton-TENCELTM-Modal blend with a beautiful sheen can be worn not only as loungewear at home but also as a stylish ready-to-wear look.

Functional daywear

With 'Elia', HANRO launches a half-slip made of flowing viscose with graphic-floral Jacquardtronic lace in trend colors Salsa Rose, Loden Frost and Chocolate Chip - the perfect, fashionable complement to HANRO's classic slip assortment. Also new in the Fall/Winter 2023 collection is a functional bodysuit with a lace panty and a warming top in HANRO's exclusive wool-silk blend that can be worn with jeans, trousers, or skirts for everyday wear.

The classic women's nightwear 'Moments' and the popular collection 'Natural Elegance' for sleeping and lounging have both been redesigned with updated silhouettes and fresh, modern accents.

Yoga Balance

Hectic and stressful characterize our everyday life. It is time to press the pause button and take care of yourself. The cold season is perfect for self-care, rest and relaxation. That's why HANRO focuses on Well-Being with its new Capsule Collection and launches two new series, 'Yoga' and 'Balance', which are ideal for soft sports like Pilates or for meditation.



With 'Yoga', the premium brand is expanding its range to include wellness styles with an absolute feel-good factor - in the trendy colors Lilac Marble and Stone as well as the basic color Black Beauty. The exceptionally soft flowing single jersey made of natural TENCELTM modal fibers guarantees special wearing comfort and high moisture absorption. The 'Balance' series complements the Capsule Collection with modern styles in a timeless design - ideal for lounging or traveling. The jacket and pants made of soft flowing, slightly shiny viscose are the perfect everyday companions. Worn over leggings and a matching crop top, they make a smooth transition from indoors to outdoors after sports.



Winter Accessories

HANRO rounds off its Fall/Winter 2023 collection with new accessories. A headband and scarf made of merino wool create cozy outdoor winter looks. The warming unisex knitted socks made of a wool-cashmere blend complete every outfit. The highlight is the women's robe made of cotton, which transforms nightwear and loungewear into outerwear. To match, HANRO offers cozy house slippers.