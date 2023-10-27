Twelve Humanitarian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, October 27 (Petra) -- Twelve trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies entered the Gaza Strip Thursday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).OCHA said in a statement that the total number of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid that have arrived in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has reached 74. The number before the Israeli war on Gaza was 500 trucks every working day.The Israeli authorities inpede the entry of fuel into the Strip which is badly needed to operate backup generators. UNRWA reported, "Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian response aid will not reach those in need."Electricity will not be available to hospitals, and you will not be able to access clean water. There will be no bread."