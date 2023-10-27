UNRWA Warns Aid Trucks That Entered Gaza Not Enough

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Occupied Jerusalem, October 27 (Petra) -- The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said Friday the aid trucks that entered Gaza are not enough and are considered "crumbs."Lazzarini said during a press conference in occupied Jerusalem that it appears that the international community is leaving the Gaza Strip alone, adding that some warehouses were destroyed from Israeli bombardment.Lazzarini added that aid is provided to those who need it, and convoys must be managed and kept away from the conflict, noting that people in Gaza are hungry and aid is not arriving due to Israeli restrictions. "We cannot close our eyes to the disaster that befell Gaza."He stressed the "importance" of securing fuel, noting that it is not possible to work in Gaza without the availability of fuel.He noted that "fifty-seven UNRWA employees were killed as a result of the aggression on Gaza," calling for "the protection of civilians and hospitals during attacks."Lazzarini stressed that it is not possible to turn a blind eye to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, noting that "postponing the end of this war will increase the risk of the conflict expanding."Last month, the United Nations General Assembly decided to extend the mandate of UNRWA, which was established in 1949 and authorised it to provide humanitarian assistance and protection to Palestine refugees registered in the agency's areas of operations until a just and lasting solution is reached.The agency works in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, which includes East Jerusalem.