Tata Consumer Products Announces Milestones & Metrics For FY 2025-26 Reaffirming Clear Long-Term Commitments

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests globally, of the Tata Group, under one umbrella, has announced specific and measurable sustainability milestones & metrics leading upto FY 2025-26. This reaffirms a set of long-term commitments that are in line with our earlier announced ESG Strategy developed around the 4 pillars #ForBetter Sourcing, #ForBetter Planet, #ForBetter Communities and #ForBetter Nutrition. TCPL operates in a range of categories and has well-loved brands such as Tata Tea, Tata Salt, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Sampann, Himalayan, Tata Soulfull, Tata Copper +, Tata Gluco + among others.



At Tata Consumer Products, creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders is a priority that is helping shape a premier FMCG organization. We have taken consistent steps to improve the organization's ESG performance and are committed to keeping our stakeholders updated about the progress we are making. Last year, we released our ESG Strategy 'For Better Living', which encompasses four key pillars: For Better Sourcing, For a Better Planet, For Better Communities, and For Better Nutrition. .These are in line with the Tata Group commitments under 'Project Aalingana', as also with the relevant regulatory frameworks in every market that we operate in.



We are pleased to share our progress for FY 2022-23, which includes:



On the Climate front, we have effected an 18% decrease in Scope 1+2 emissions between 2020 and 2022, despite a significant increase in the scope and complexity of our business.

As on date, 19% of our energy needs are met by renewable energy sources.

We have ensured 314 million liters of water is recharged through initiatives like“Project Jalodari” in the State of Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

All our beverages' factories worldwide are Zero waste to landfill.

With regards to packaging, we have ensured 100% compliance to our EPR commitments in India.

900 MT potential reduction in packaging material annually through projects under implementation.

Our CSR initiatives driven across 7 specific themes, have impacted more than 1.2 million beneficiaries so far.



As part of our long-term roadmap towards 2030 and 2040, and our endeavour to make consistent progress and track it by way of milestones & metrics, we are committing to the following goals by FY 2025-26.



Climate Adaptation

Tata Consumer Products aims to be Carbon neutral on Scope 1 and Scope 2 across all geographies.

We will scale up and aim for 35% of all power requirement to be met from renewable sources.



Circular Economy

We will ensure Zero Waste to Landfill across our operations in all geographies.

We will endeavour to have 70% of all our packaging material recyclable, compostable, or reusable across all geographies.



People and Community

We aspire to touch 1.75 million lives through our community initiatives.

We aim to have 100% of our operations ISO 45000 certified will aspire to increase Women's participation in our global workforce to above 35%



Speaking about these commitments, Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO, Tata Consumer Products said“As we progress on our transformation journey to becoming a premier FMCG company, we remain on course to delivering on our long-term Sustainability roadmap. The commitments we have announced for FY 2025-26 will serve to track and reaffirm the longer-term commitments made last year as part of our ESG strategy. We will continue to strengthen our Sustainability strategy, as this will play a crucial role in building a future ready organization, strengthening brands beloved by consumers, and adding value to our stakeholders.”



About Tata Consumer Products Limited



Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 201 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of ~Rs. 13,783 Crs with operations in India and International markets.

