Iran Eyes To Boosts Its Gas Refining Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Iran's gas refining capacity is expected to increase by 30 million cubic meters in the next few weeks, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister and the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Mohsen Khojasteh Mehr said, Trend reports.

Khojasteh Mehr noted that two gas refineries of the South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) will undergo various operations to increase their output.

The deputy minister also said that pipeline No. 16, which carried 20 million cubic meters of gas daily from the SPGC to the country's gas network last winter, will be reactivated soon.

Iran's South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) processes high-quality gas extracted from the South Pars gas field. This corporation provides more than 75 percent of the gas consumed in the country. The corporation operates 12 gas refineries.

The SPGC processes 580 million cubic meters of gas daily and transfers it to the country's gas network. The company also produces 780,000 barrels of gas condensate, 15,000 tons of ethane, 15,000 tons of propane, 10,000 tons of butane, and 2,500 tons of sulfur per day.

The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur