Iran Eyes To Boosts Its Gas Refining Capacity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Iran's gas
refining capacity is expected to increase by 30 million cubic
meters in the next few weeks, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister and the
CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Mohsen Khojasteh
Mehr said, Trend reports.
Khojasteh Mehr noted that two gas refineries of the South Pars
Gas Company (SPGC) will undergo various operations to increase
their output.
The deputy minister also said that pipeline No. 16, which
carried 20 million cubic meters of gas daily from the SPGC to the
country's gas network last winter, will be reactivated soon.
Iran's South Pars Gas Company (SPGC) processes high-quality gas
extracted from the South Pars gas field. This corporation provides
more than 75 percent of the gas consumed in the country. The
corporation operates 12 gas refineries.
The SPGC processes 580 million cubic meters of gas daily and
transfers it to the country's gas network. The company also
produces 780,000 barrels of gas condensate, 15,000 tons of ethane,
15,000 tons of propane, 10,000 tons of butane, and 2,500 tons of
sulfur per day.
The South Pars gas field (called North Dome in Qatar) is a joint
gas field between Iran and Qatar. The proven reserves of the South
Pars Gas Field are estimated at 51 trillion cubic meters of gas, of
which 36 trillion are extractable. Iran's share in the field is 14
trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas
condensate.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107318031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.