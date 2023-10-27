Russia Brainstorms Options Of Using Global Transport Corridor To Enter Azerbaijani Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Russia has
considered the possibilities of using the North-South International
Transport Corridor to enter the Azerbaijani market, Trend reports.
According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade's
representative office in Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, Russia's
Trade Representative in Azerbaijan, participated in the
videoconference session of the international event "International
Transport Corridor "North-South" - a new concept." Rapid access to
East, Asia, Africa, and India's top markets."
The forum was attended by the Governor of the Astrakhan area,
Igor Babushkin, as well as officials from government agencies,
international trade firms of industry and agriculture, banking and
logistics from over ten countries.
Ruslan Mirsayapov, speaking at the forum, stressed the
importance of Azerbaijan as a crossroads of transport corridors and
discussed the chances available to Russian companies when
exploiting Azerbaijan's transit potential and opportunities for
industrial cooperation.
The Trade Representative emphasized Azerbaijan's good
infrastructure and state support measures, as well as the prospect
of locating manufacturing in industrial parks and the first
Transcaucasia Alat Free Economic Zone.
Furthermore, the Trade Representative stated that products
manufactured in Azerbaijan can be exported to both the East and the
West.
In summarizing his remarks, the Trade Representative cited
instances of Russian companies that have successfully operated in
Azerbaijan and invited interested Russian Federation industries to
investigate industrial locations in Azerbaijan for cooperative
cooperation.
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107318030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.