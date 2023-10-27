Russia Brainstorms Options Of Using Global Transport Corridor To Enter Azerbaijani Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Russia has considered the possibilities of using the North-South International Transport Corridor to enter the Azerbaijani market, Trend reports.

According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade's representative office in Azerbaijan, Ruslan Mirsayapov, Russia's Trade Representative in Azerbaijan, participated in the videoconference session of the international event "International Transport Corridor "North-South" - a new concept." Rapid access to East, Asia, Africa, and India's top markets."

The forum was attended by the Governor of the Astrakhan area, Igor Babushkin, as well as officials from government agencies, international trade firms of industry and agriculture, banking and logistics from over ten countries.

Ruslan Mirsayapov, speaking at the forum, stressed the importance of Azerbaijan as a crossroads of transport corridors and discussed the chances available to Russian companies when exploiting Azerbaijan's transit potential and opportunities for industrial cooperation.

The Trade Representative emphasized Azerbaijan's good infrastructure and state support measures, as well as the prospect of locating manufacturing in industrial parks and the first Transcaucasia Alat Free Economic Zone.

Furthermore, the Trade Representative stated that products manufactured in Azerbaijan can be exported to both the East and the West.

In summarizing his remarks, the Trade Representative cited instances of Russian companies that have successfully operated in Azerbaijan and invited interested Russian Federation industries to investigate industrial locations in Azerbaijan for cooperative cooperation.