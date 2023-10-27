Georgia's Role In Energy Transit To Grow With Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor In Operation - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The
implementation of major energy projects in Georgia is increasing
the country's role in energy security and energy transit issues,
stated David Narmania, Head of Georgia's National Energy and Water
Supply Commission (GNERC) in a program broadcast on Georgian
TV.
"Georgia's role in energy security and, more broadly, in matters
related to energy transit, is growing even more. On one hand, we
are an energy-producing country, and on the other hand, we play a
crucial role in the transit of energy resources. This role is
expanding, as the construction of the Black Sea submarine cable is
expected with the participation of our country," Narmania said.
As President Ilham Aliyev said, in several months, a full
feasibility study of the Caspian-EU green energy corridor,
integrated transmission production and consumption facilities,
including the electric cable under the Black Sea, will be
ready.
"At this moment, the feasibility study is being prepared for 4
gigawatts of renewables," President Ilham Aliyev said.
An agreement for laying the cable, through which electricity
from Georgia and Azerbaijan will be transmitted to Europe, was
signed by the governments of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania, and
Hungary in December 2022. The project aims to enhance energy
security in Europe and the Caucasus region, promote the development
of renewable energy, and increase transit opportunities.
