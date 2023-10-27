Georgia's Role In Energy Transit To Grow With Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor In Operation - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The implementation of major energy projects in Georgia is increasing the country's role in energy security and energy transit issues, stated David Narmania, Head of Georgia's National Energy and Water Supply Commission (GNERC) in a program broadcast on Georgian TV.

"Georgia's role in energy security and, more broadly, in matters related to energy transit, is growing even more. On one hand, we are an energy-producing country, and on the other hand, we play a crucial role in the transit of energy resources. This role is expanding, as the construction of the Black Sea submarine cable is expected with the participation of our country," Narmania said.

As President Ilham Aliyev said, in several months, a full feasibility study of the Caspian-EU green energy corridor, integrated transmission production and consumption facilities, including the electric cable under the Black Sea, will be ready.

"At this moment, the feasibility study is being prepared for 4 gigawatts of renewables," President Ilham Aliyev said.

An agreement for laying the cable, through which electricity from Georgia and Azerbaijan will be transmitted to Europe, was signed by the governments of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Romania, and Hungary in December 2022. The project aims to enhance energy security in Europe and the Caucasus region, promote the development of renewable energy, and increase transit opportunities.