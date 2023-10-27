Western Azerbaijan Community Urges Removal Of UNESCO Headquarters From France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Because of France's anti-Azerbaijani cultural activities, the UNESCO headquarters should be relocated, the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

The community highlighted that the ludicrous assertions made by French officials about Azerbaijan no longer surprise anyone.

This time, the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, took up the "relay" and declared that her government "photographed Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh via satellite and created a database," as the community pointed out.

"It is clear that suspicious French officials' knowledge of international law, interstate relations, and behavior is primitive." "They would not commit such heinous and racist acts without the consent of a sovereign state," the community added. "This is blatant impudence on the part of France." For years, France plundered African nations' cultural heritage, and now the minister of this country is making such a declaration."

"The French minister of culture should focus on returning the cultural heritage stolen by her country from Africa (according to some reports, 90,000 specimens). Azerbaijan has nothing to learn from charlatans," the community emphasized.

"Besides, instead of spreading false information, the French minister should respond to Armenia's massive destruction of Azerbaijani cultural and historical monuments in Armenia and on the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories," the community added."The anti-Azerbaijani activities of France in UNESCO after the second Karabakh war have seriously undermined the independence of this organization, turning it into an instrument of France's vile policies."

"France is politicizing and discrediting this humanitarian organization, taking advantage of the fact that UNESCO's headquarters are located on its territory. All these events require the removal of UNESCO headquarters from France," the community explained.

Previously, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned biased statements of the French minister of culture related to cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.