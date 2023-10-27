Western Azerbaijan Community Urges Removal Of UNESCO Headquarters From France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Because of
France's anti-Azerbaijani cultural activities, the UNESCO
headquarters should be relocated, the Western Azerbaijan Community
said, Trend reports.
The community highlighted that the ludicrous assertions made by
French officials about Azerbaijan no longer surprise anyone.
This time, the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak,
took up the "relay" and declared that her government "photographed
Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh via satellite and created a
database," as the community pointed out.
"It is clear that suspicious French officials' knowledge of
international law, interstate relations, and behavior is
primitive." "They would not commit such heinous and racist acts
without the consent of a sovereign state," the community added.
"This is blatant impudence on the part of France." For years,
France plundered African nations' cultural heritage, and now the
minister of this country is making such a declaration."
"The French minister of culture should focus on returning the
cultural heritage stolen by her country from Africa (according to
some reports, 90,000 specimens). Azerbaijan has nothing to learn
from charlatans," the community emphasized.
"Besides, instead of spreading false information, the French
minister should respond to Armenia's massive destruction of
Azerbaijani cultural and historical monuments in Armenia and on the
formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories," the community
added."The anti-Azerbaijani activities of France in UNESCO after
the second Karabakh war have seriously undermined the independence
of this organization, turning it into an instrument of France's
vile policies."
"France is politicizing and discrediting this humanitarian
organization, taking advantage of the fact that UNESCO's
headquarters are located on its territory. All these events require
the removal of UNESCO headquarters from France," the community
explained.
Previously, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned biased
statements of the French minister of culture related to cultural
heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh.
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107318028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.