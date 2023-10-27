Azerbaijani Agrarian Insurance Fund To Pay Off Farmers And Farms

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The Agrarian
Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan, which insures agricultural lands and
farms in Azerbaijan, has started paying damages to farmers and
farms in connection with incidents and registered losses during
2023, the fund told Trend .
The insurance payments will cover agricultural field damage
caused by occurrences in 2023.
Hail, fire, earthquake, landslide, hurricane, storm, mudslide
and flood, heavy rain, lightning, frost, significant snowfall, and
third-party activities are all covered by the Agrarian Insurance
Fund.
SMS notifications, according to the fund, have already begun to
be delivered to farmers and farms whose documents have been
accepted. Individuals who received an SMS message are being
requested to show payment documentation.
According to the Agrarian Insurance Fund, about 9,000 appeals in
connection with incidents were received during 2023. Most of the
appeals are related to incidents caused by the consequences of
hurricane, mudslides, floods, hail and so on.
"Insurance claims have been recorded in all regions of the
country and for most types of crops insured by the Agrarian
Insurance Fund. The most claims were registered for wheat, barley,
cotton and corn crops," the fund said.
The Agrarian Insurance Fund has created a reserve in the
necessary volume to make payments for the incidents that occurred
from the beginning of the year until now. The financial capacity of
the fund is sufficient and allows to cover all registered and
confirmed insured events.
The Agrarian Insurance Fund, which started its activity by the
decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated August 19,
2019, insures crop, livestock and aquaculture (fish farming)
farms.
The fund's payments to farmers and farms have increased annually
since it started its activity. In 2021, the Fund made insurance
payments of 1.2 million manat ($705,882), in 2022 - 2.4 million
manat ($1.4 million), in 2023 this figure will increase even
more.
The list of products and risks covered by the Agrarian Insurance
Fund is regularly expanding, and currently the fund protects crops
for 41 plant species against 28 types of risks.
To support the agrarian sector and farmers, 50 percent of
agrarian insurance premiums are paid by the state.
Detailed information on services, insured products and risks
borne by the Agrarian Insurance Fund can be found on the official
website of the Fund gov) or can be obtained from the call
center by calling the number "1651".
MENAFN27102023000187011040ID1107318027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.