Azerbaijani, Armenian Pms Meet In Georgia's Tbilisi (PHOTO)


10/27/2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have held a meeting in Georgia with the mediation of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.

Details of the negotiations, which lasted several hours, were not disclosed.

The International Silk Road Forum kicked off yesterday in Georgia's Tbilisi. The forum was also attended by Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan.

