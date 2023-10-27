Azerbaijani, Armenian Pms Meet In Georgia's Tbilisi (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
have held a meeting in Georgia with the mediation of Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.
Details of the negotiations, which lasted several hours, were
not disclosed.
The International Silk Road Forum kicked off yesterday in
Georgia's Tbilisi. The forum was also attended by Prime Ministers
of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan.
