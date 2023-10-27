The Autism Portal Was Presented In A New Format (FOTO/VİDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) With the support of "Azercell Telecom," the
technical and functional capabilities of the portal have been
expanded
A presentation was held to showcase the outcomes of the
"Development of Online Autism Portal" project, which was
implemented by "Azercell Telecom" in cooperation with the "Together
and Healthy" Public Union as part of the company's corporate social
responsibility strategy.
With the assistance of Azercell, the design and technical
capabilities of the portal
have been modernized to meet current standards. The online portal
has undergone significant improvements and updates, enriching its
content and educational resources. The functional capabilities of
the portal have been enhanced to provide users with convenient
access to information. The dynamic nature of the portal allows for
flexible content updates. Furthermore, the addition of a "live
chat" function ensures users can promptly receive information about
autism, rehabilitation processes, and other social assistance
available in this field.
This project has significantly expanded autism awareness on the
platform. Azercell's support has enabled the digitization and
publication of a collection of scientifically recognized
information on various aspects of autism, including a 10-volume
book by Türkiye's Tohum Autism Foundation translated into
Azerbaijani. Additionally, to provide parents with accurate and
reliable information about autism, educational videos prepared with
the participation of medical specialists will be regularly posted
on the portal.
The event was concluded with a musical performance prepared by
the children of the center for the event.
Azercell consistently supports social development and the
improvement of the well-being of specific social groups through
innovative technological solutions as part of its corporate social
responsibility strategy.
