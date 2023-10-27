Foundation Of Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Drama Theater Laid In Georgia (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. The foundation of
the Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theater named after Heydar
Aliyev was laid in the capital of Georgia, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Georgian Prime Minister
Irakli Garibashvili, official state and government officials of
both countries attended the foundation laying ceremony.
Furthermore, the International Silk Road Forum began its work in
Tbilisi yesterday. The Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia,
Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan, also attended the forum, which will
be attended by around 2,000 representatives from 60 nations around
the world.
