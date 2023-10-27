Tajikistan Advocates For Renovation Of Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 27. Tajikistan is
keen on implementing projects that introduce innovations and new
technologies in the industrial sector, Trend reports.
The Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Kokhir Rasulzoda, emphasized
this during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of CIS
countries in Bishkek.
He underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial
cooperation between economic entities in various industrial
sectors.
Rasulzoda expressed a particular interest in shaping and
executing joint projects and programs that advance technology and
innovation in production facilities. The objective is to introduce
eco-friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing methods to enhance
the competitiveness of products in the CIS region.
Rasulzoda also noted that accelerating industrialization in
Tajikistan is a key strategic objective in the medium term, and
collaboration in the industrial sector with CIS countries is a
vital component of this engagement.
According to him, Tajikistan is a predominantly mountainous
region rich in valuable resources. The mining and metallurgical
sector is of significant importance, and the government plans to
use it as a means to advance the country's economy and boost its
export potential.
He noted that Tajikistan will support the adoption of a
comprehensive set of measures to implement the agreement on
cooperation among CIS countries in the mining and metallurgical
sectors.
