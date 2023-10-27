Russia Keeps One Kalibr Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed three of its ships, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, to the Black Sea for combat duty.

The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Navy says there is one enemy vessel in the Sea of Azov.

The presence of three Russian ships, including one missile carrier, with a total volley of up to eight Kalibr missiles, was recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.

As reported, the combat core of the Russian Black Sea Fleet consists of 30 ships, ten of which are missile carriers. In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the invaders keep a total of 80 ships of various types.