In Luhansk Region, Russians Deport People From Village Of Berezove And Set Up Military Camp There

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is evicting people from their homes in the village of Berezove, in the Luhansk region, in order to create a military camp there.

Andriy Kovalev, the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"In the temporarily occupied village of Berezove, in the Luhansk region, the occupants are deporting the local population under the guise of evacuation. People are being relocated closer to the border with Russia without their consent. The invaders are doing this in order to create their own military camp in Berezove to deploy their units there," he said.

ATACMS strike on air bases in Berdiansk,: Oryx shares overview of Russian equipment losses

The General Staff spokesperson said that the enemy began buying houses from local residents for nothing, and if people do not want to sell their property, Russian soldiers are forced to live with local residents.

In Berezove, the invaders set up a checkpoint with a barrier, and civilians are not allowed to enter the village.

Population ofregion down by 40% since Russian occupation

As reported, the invaders provoked a demographic crisis in the Luhansk region - since the beginning of the temporary occupation of certain districts in 2014, the population of the region has decreased by 40%.