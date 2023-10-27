Enemy Looking For Gaps In Air Defense, So It Launches Shaheds In Small Batches - Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Recently, the enemy has been launching a small number of Shaheds to identify weaknesses in Ukraine's air defense.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"Even a small number of UAVs used by the enemy maneuvers around the country and determines where they are better shot down and where they are worse. This allows the enemy to draw conclusions about the forces and means in a particular region and take this information into account when planning future attacks. That is, they have such an intelligence function," he said.

As reported, at night on October 25, the Russian invaders attacked from the southeast, using 11 Shahed attack UAVs, all of which were shot down.