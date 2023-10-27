India Plans To Supply Fresh Batch Of Military Equipment To Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
India is considering supplying a new batch of military equipment
to Armenia, after the successful delivery of the first batch of
weapons over the past year, according to the Economic Times, Azernews reports.
A senior Armenian official visited Delhi recently and held
discussions in this regard, said people with knowledge of the
matter. India has emerged as a reliable weapons supplier as per
Armenia's requirements, they said.
The last consignment sent by India to Armenia included Pinaka
multi-barrel rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, rockets, and
ammunition. The supply of weapons was reportedly made through Iran,
which shares historical ties with Armenia. Earlier this year,
India, Iran, and Armenia had formed a trilateral to explore the
transport corridor.
During a meeting in Yerevan in April, the three sides discussed
economic projects and regional communication channels and outlined
the prospects of deepening cultural and people-to-people contacts
as well as trilateral cooperation in various fields. They had then
decided to "continue consultations" in the format. The trilateral
meeting also discussed the use of the International North-South
Transport Corridor (INSTC) as a regional connectivity
initiative.
New weapons brought to Armenia are currently being tested by the
Armenian military and the results are "very satisfactory",
according to the chairman of Armenia's Parliamentary Committee on
Defence and Security Affairs, Andranik Kocharyan. Details of the
fresh supplies are not known yet, but analysts in Armenia who want
to remain anonymous stated that the cargo might comprise tools that
could act as a deterrent amid the hostile environment with
Azerbaijan.
India has been making significant efforts to increase weapons
exports, with policy reforms and active support of the government
to secure overseas orders. The government-to-government route was
used to sign a number of contracts for the supply of arms and
ammunition to Armenia earlier this month. While the value of the
contracts has not been revealed, it is estimated that weapons worth
over Rs 2,000 crore (about $250 million) will be supplied to the
country over the coming months.
