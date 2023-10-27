Ridiculous Statements By French Officials On Azerbaijan Do Not Surprise Anyone Anymore

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

"There is a need to relocate UNESCO headquarters from French territory."

According to Azernews , this was stated in a statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

Ridiculous statements by French officials about Azerbaijan do not surprise anyone anymore. This time the "baton" was taken up by the French Minister of Culture. The French minister stated that his country "photographed Armenian cultural heritage in Garabagh via satellite and created a database".

One can sense that the suspicious French officials' knowledge of international law, inter-state relations, and behavior is at an elementary level. Otherwise, they would not have engaged in such nefarious and racist actions without the approval of a sovereign state.

It was noted that this statement by France is an obvious impudence. The minister of the country, which has been stealing the cultural heritage of African peoples for centuries, said in a statement. According to some data, the number of samples of cultural heritage stolen by France from Africa alone is 90 thousand.

Let the French Minister of Culture take care of returning the cultural heritage that his country stole from Africa. Azerbaijan has nothing to learn from charlatans.

In addition, instead of slander, the French minister should comment on Armenia's mass destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural and historical monuments in Armenia and in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"France's anti-Azerbaijani activities in UNESCO after the second Garabagh war, which turned UNESCO into an instrument of its own dirty politics, seriously undermined the independence of the organization.

France abuses the presence of UNESCO headquarters in the country, politicizing and discrediting this humanitarian organization. We believe that all these developments necessitate the removal of UNESCO headquarters from the territory of France," the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community emphasizes.