Ridiculous Statements By French Officials On Azerbaijan Do Not Surprise Anyone Anymore

"There is a need to relocate UNESCO headquarters from French
territory."
According to Azernews , this was stated in a
statement issued by the Western Azerbaijan Community.
Ridiculous statements by French officials about Azerbaijan do
not surprise anyone anymore. This time the "baton" was taken up by
the French Minister of Culture. The French minister stated that his
country "photographed Armenian cultural heritage in Garabagh via
satellite and created a database".
One can sense that the suspicious French officials' knowledge of
international law, inter-state relations, and behavior is at an
elementary level. Otherwise, they would not have engaged in such
nefarious and racist actions without the approval of a sovereign
state.
It was noted that this statement by France is an obvious
impudence. The minister of the country, which has been stealing the
cultural heritage of African peoples for centuries, said in a
statement. According to some data, the number of samples of
cultural heritage stolen by France from Africa alone is 90
thousand.
Let the French Minister of Culture take care of returning the
cultural heritage that his country stole from Africa. Azerbaijan
has nothing to learn from charlatans.
In addition, instead of slander, the French minister should
comment on Armenia's mass destruction of Azerbaijan's cultural and
historical monuments in Armenia and in the occupied territories of
Azerbaijan.
"France's anti-Azerbaijani activities in UNESCO after the second
Garabagh war, which turned UNESCO into an instrument of its own
dirty politics, seriously undermined the independence of the
organization.
France abuses the presence of UNESCO headquarters in the
country, politicizing and discrediting this humanitarian
organization. We believe that all these developments necessitate
the removal of UNESCO headquarters from the territory of France,"
the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community emphasizes.
