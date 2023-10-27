Improvised Explosive Device Workshop Discovered In Garabagh Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During the inspection of the area in the Garabagh region, the
Azerbaijan Army units detected a workshop for making improvised
explosive devices in a handicraft manner, Azernews reports.
It was defined that inside the workshop there were a large
number of improvised mines that can be transported via drones and
metal parts used in mine manufacture to cause more human
casualties, as well as other explosive devices made in a handicraft
manner to commit various provocations.
It should be noted that during the local anti-terror measures
conducted by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the
Garabagh economic region, the Armenian armed forces formations and
illegal Armenian armed detachments used various explosives made in
a handicraft manner in such workshops.
