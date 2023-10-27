Turkiye Attaches Significance To Gas Delivery In Trilateral Format With Connection Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The delivery of gas from Turkmenistan to foreign markets through
Türkiye has acquired strategic importance in the current
geopolitical conditions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
said at a press conference in Ankara after negotiations with the
leader of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
“In the current situation, the delivery of natural gas from
Turkmenistan to Türkiye and through it to world markets has
acquired a separate strategic importance. In this regard, our
cooperation is important both in a bilateral format with
Turkmenistan and in a trilateral format with the connection of
Azerbaijan to this mechanism,” President Erdogan said.
The Turkish leader noted that“thanks to the development of
cooperation on the basis of such a working mechanism, the parties
aim to contribute to energy security.”“In this regard, we
discussed our vision for the development of the East-West transport
corridor project passing through the Caspian Sea. As you know,
Turkmenistan ranks among regional and world leaders in terms of
energy reserves,” the Turkish leader added.
The Turkish leader says that Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed 13
protocols and memorandums of cooperation, in particular in the
fields of energy, transport, information technology, climate, and
agriculture. Speaking about the work of Turkish construction
companies in Turkmenistan, Erdogan says that to date they have
implemented projects totaling more than $50 billion.
The memoranda signed during the visit, as indicated by the
Turkish president, will receive practical implementation in the
course of further bilateral cooperation councils of the highest
level.
