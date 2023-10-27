Turkiye Attaches Significance To Gas Delivery In Trilateral Format With Connection Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The delivery of gas from Turkmenistan to foreign markets through Türkiye has acquired strategic importance in the current geopolitical conditions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference in Ankara after negotiations with the leader of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Azernews reports, citing the Turkish media.

“In the current situation, the delivery of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Türkiye and through it to world markets has acquired a separate strategic importance. In this regard, our cooperation is important both in a bilateral format with Turkmenistan and in a trilateral format with the connection of Azerbaijan to this mechanism,” President Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader noted that“thanks to the development of cooperation on the basis of such a working mechanism, the parties aim to contribute to energy security.”“In this regard, we discussed our vision for the development of the East-West transport corridor project passing through the Caspian Sea. As you know, Turkmenistan ranks among regional and world leaders in terms of energy reserves,” the Turkish leader added.

The Turkish leader says that Türkiye and Turkmenistan signed 13 protocols and memorandums of cooperation, in particular in the fields of energy, transport, information technology, climate, and agriculture. Speaking about the work of Turkish construction companies in Turkmenistan, Erdogan says that to date they have implemented projects totaling more than $50 billion.

The memoranda signed during the visit, as indicated by the Turkish president, will receive practical implementation in the course of further bilateral cooperation councils of the highest level.