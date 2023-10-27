Malaysia Names Sultan Ibrahim As Country's Next King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 (KUNA) - The Malay Rulers' Council Conference in Malaysia announced on Friday Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the country's next king.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Keeper of the Royal Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, will be appointed deputy king, also for five years, the statement added.

Sultan Ibrahim will take over from current King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Jan 31, 2024, the keeper of the rulers' seal said in the statement. (end)

