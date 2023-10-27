Blinken, Chinese Counterpart Meet In Washington

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi met in Washington late Thursday, as part of Yi's official three-day visit.

In a statement to reporters, Blinken hoped to hold fruitful talks with Yi during the visit.

On his part, Yi noted that China and the US need to reach a mutual understanding, which will lead to a wide cooperation and maintain healthy ties between the two sides.

He added that the two countries have disputes and different point of views, however, they also have shared interests and challenges that they both need to address.

American secretaries, including Blinken, had already visited China. There are expectations that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the US in the coming months.

Yi is the top senior Chinese official to visit China in years, in the light of rising tensions between the two countries. (end)

asj







MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107317986