Italian Senate Emphasizes Necessity Of Iraq's Commitment To Khor Abdullah Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Deputy President of the Italian Senate, Maurizio Gaspare, emphasized Friday the necessity of Iraq's commitment to the Khor Abdullah Agreement.

This came during a meeting between Gaspare and the Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Kuwaiti National Assembly.

During the talks, the Deputy President of the Senate pledged to work in coordination with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tayani to urge Iraq to fully comply with the agreement signed between the governments of Kuwait and Iraq.

In remarks to KUNA, Deputy Head of the Kuwaiti delegation, MP Fares Al-Otaibi, said that this important meeting reflects the distinguished and historical relations between Kuwait and Italy.

MP Al-Otaibi stated that the Kuwaiti delegation briefed the Italian official on the repercussions of the Iraqi court's decision its impact on bilateral relations and the violation it represents of international norms and conventions.

He also affirmed that the two sides touched on the developments in Palestine, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, stressing adherence to a lasting and just peace that is based on a two-state solution with the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Kuwait's parliamentary delegation included MP Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwaila and MP Fares Al-Otaibi, MP Bader Al-Shammari and MP Bader Al-Anzi, accompanied by the Kuwaiti Ambassador Nasser Sunhat Al-Qahtani. (end)

mn









MENAFN27102023000071011013ID1107317985