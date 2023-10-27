KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Barrel Up To USD 93.29 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel rose USD 1.20 to reach USD 93.29 per barrel (pb) on Thursday, compared to USD 92.09 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday. In international markets, Brent crude oil went down USD 2.20 to reach USD 87.93 pb, while West Texas crude dropped USD 2.18 to stand at USD 83.21. (end) km

