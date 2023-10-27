Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Five Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Five Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces on Friday in (Jenin) and Qalqilya in the West Bank.

Palestine's Health Ministry said in a statement that the three martyrs in Jenin were Abdullah Abulhaijaa, 28, Aysar Amer, 25, and Jawad Turki,19, while 12 others were injured.

The ministry announced also the death of Qassam Zaid, 20, with a bullet in the chest during breaking into Qalqilya city northern the West bank.

Muhammad Qabha, 25 years old, died from critical wounds sustained by occupation bullets last Friday near Jenin, the ministry added, bringing death toll of Palestinians martyrs in the West Bank since October 7th to 110 with more than 1,900 injured.

Palestinian Prisoners Society said that the occupation forces arrested at least 70 more Palestinians in the West Bank including two ladies and one journalist, bringing the total number of arrested Palestinians since October 7 to 1,530.(end)

