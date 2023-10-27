Small-Caliber Ammunition Market Revenue To Reach USD 7.7 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small-caliber Ammunition Market

Rise in demand of lead-free or eco-friendly ammunition and reduction of ammunition weight

The small-caliber ammunition market is experiencing significant growth, with a predicted increase at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 7.7 billion by the end of 2031. This remarkable expansion is attributed to several key factors, including the growing interest in shooting sports, increased spending on hunting activities, and a surge in demand for light ammunition weapons for personal safety.Small-Caliber Ammunition EssentialsSmall-caliber ammunition typically includes cartridges and bullets with a caliber of less than 20 mm. These cartridges are specifically designed for various handheld or mounted weapons, such as rifles, pistols, revolvers, machine guns, and shotguns. They consist of a projectile or bullet, propellant, primer, and cartridge case, all meticulously crafted to optimize performance and versatility.A significant trend in the small-caliber ammunition market is the increased preference for ammunition with a caliber ranging from 7.1 mm to 9 mm. In 2022, this segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The 9 mm cartridge, in particular, is highly favored by both law enforcement and military personnel. Its popularity is driven by several factors, including its lightweight design, ease of use, compatibility with high-capacity staggered-feed magazines, and reliable terminal performance.Furthermore, the 9 mm cartridge is widely utilized in submachine guns worldwide, making it one of the top choices for a variety of applications. In civilian contexts, both private citizens and law enforcement personnel frequently use 9 mm ammunition for training and range practice, reflecting its versatility and widespread appeal.Regional Insights: North America's DominanceAccording to the latest analysis, North America played a pivotal role in the small-caliber ammunition market, holding a substantial 42.3% share in 2022. The United States, in particular, has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its armed forces, aligning its capabilities with emerging technologies and advancements that match its adversaries.With the largest defense budget globally, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has allocated significant resources for the consistent modernization and enhancement of its arsenal. In the FY24 budget, approximately US$ 30.6 billion has been earmarked for munitions, marking a significant increase of US$ 5.8 billion compared to the previous year. Notably, around US$ 5.6 billion has been allocated specifically for ammunition procurement.Companies Profiled.Aguila Ammunition.AMMO, Inc..ATS Ammunition Skopje.BAE Systems Plc.Beretta Holding S.A.,.CBC Global Ammunition.Elbit Systems Ltd..Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A..General Dynamics Corporation.Nammo AS.Northrop Grumman Corporation.Poongsan Corporation.Visa Outdoor Operations LLCKey Developments in the Small-Caliber Ammunition MarketRecent developments in the small-caliber ammunition industry have further underlined its growth potential:Global Military Products LLC Contract: In April 2023, Global Military Products LLC secured a substantial contract worth around US$ 4 billion from the U.S. DoD for the procurement and delivery of ammunition. This contract is projected to be completed by January 2024, underscoring the industry's vitality.Beretta Holding S.A.'s Acquisition: In August 2022, Beretta Holding S.A. successfully completed the acquisition of the Swiss state-owned RUAG Ammotec Group. This strategic move has bolstered Beretta Holding's position, adding 16 companies across 12 different countries and 2,700 employees to its group. Notable brands like RWS, Norma, Geco, and Rottweil are now part of Beretta Holding's premium brand portfolio.ConclusionThe small-caliber ammunition market is on an upward trajectory, driven by a confluence of factors including increased interest in shooting sports, heightened spending on hunting activities, and growing demand for light ammunition weapons. As the industry continues to evolve, it presents opportunities for innovation and market expansion, making it a dynamic sector to watch in the years to come.Market SegmentationType.Full Metal Jacket Ammunition (FMJ).Tracer Ammunition.Incendiary Ammunition.Armor Piercing Ammunition.Others (Ball, Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP), Blank, etc.)Caliber.≤ 7 mm.7.1 mm to 9 mm.9.1 mm to 12 mm.12.1 mm to 14 mmEnd-user.Military.Commercial.Law Enforcement Agencies

