Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®

27 October 2023
Company Announcement number 83/2023
Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®
Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån® and four new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån® with government guarantee.
