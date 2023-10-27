Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån®

Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån® and four new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån® with government guarantee.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.