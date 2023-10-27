Bacteriophages Market Is Projected To Exhibit Growth At A Value Of US$ 72.1 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global bacteriophage market has reached a value of $43.2 million and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3%, reaching $72.1 million by the end of 2032. The use of bacteriophages as probiotics will dominate the global market over the next decade. Bacteriophages have been in high demand among end users suffering from bacterial infections. The goal of major industries to produce bacteriophage dietary supplements for a healthy gut has helped them maintain a prominent position in the medical field. Rising cases of urinary tract infections and dysentery have contributed significantly to the use of bacteriophage therapy among patients.Offers in this part entail many open doors, including item creation, appropriation, retail, and exhibition management. Fact's examiners have utilized extensive essential and broad selective exploration to display in various assessments and forecasts for the demand of the bacteriophage market at the global and provincial level.

Current Market Trends:Antibiotic Resistance Crisis: The rise of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains has become a global health crisis. As conventional antibiotics lose their efficacy, the demand for alternative treatments, such as bacteriophages, is on the rise. Bacteriophages offer a highly targeted approach to combat drug-resistant infections.Phage Therapy Advancements: Research and development efforts have led to significant advancements in phage therapy. Scientists are identifying and characterizing new bacteriophages, optimizing phage cocktails, and exploring innovative delivery methods to enhance the effectiveness of bacteriophage treatments.Bioinformatics and Personalized Medicine: Bioinformatics and genomic tools are increasingly used to analyze bacterial strains and identify suitable phages for treatment. This personalized medicine approach aims to tailor bacteriophage therapies to specific bacterial infections, improving treatment outcomes.Regulatory Approvals: Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), are actively engaging with phage therapy developers to establish regulatory pathways for approval. Recent approvals and clinical trials signal growing acceptance of bacteriophages as a viable treatment option.Commercialization and Market Growth: Pharmaceutical companies and biotech startups are investing in the commercialization of bacteriophage-based products. With several phage therapy products in development, the market is expected to expand as these products gain regulatory approval.Phage Therapy in HealthcareIn the healthcare sector, phage therapy has emerged as a potential game-changer. Antibiotic resistance has become a major public health concern, and phages offer a unique approach to combatting drug-resistant bacteria. Recent clinical trials and success stories have reignited interest in phage therapy, a practice that dates back to the early 20th century but was largely overshadowed by the development of antibiotics. Bacteriophages are being explored as a complementary or alternative treatment for bacterial infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens.Segmentation of Bacteriophage Industry ResearchBy product type:phage probioticsphage therapeuticsBy route of administration:oral-newsreelEtcapplication:gastroenterologyRespiratory Infection Treatmentskin infection treatmentwound preventionTreatment of genitourinary infectionsEtcBy distribution channel:retail pharmacyhospital pharmacyonline pharmacy

competitive landscapeProminent bacteriophage manufacturers are Life Extension, Arthur Andrew Medical, ADM, Biochimpharm, Micreos Human Health, and Probiotic America.The rise in antibiotic resistance and limited discovery of new antibiotics in the market are major factors pushing key market players to develop bacteriophage therapeutic products. Manufacturers are expanding their consumer reach through mergers and partnerships. Robust R&D and new product launches addressing end-user existing concerns are being witnessed in this space.In November 2021, ADM acquired US-based Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes, specializing in developing dietary supplements that benefit human microbiome health.In August 2021, Intralytix was awarded a Fast Track NIH SBIR Agreement to create a global scale independent AI-based platform to produce high-titer bacteriophage preparations for clinical applications.Regional analysis includes:North America (USA, Canada)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, rest of LATAM)EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.), Rest of EuropeCIS and RussiajapanAsia Pacific excluding Japan (Greater China, India, Korea, ASEAN countries, rest of APEJ)Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, rest of MEA)Challenges and OpportunitiesWhile the bacteriophage market shows great promise, it is not without its challenges. Some of the key challenges include:Regulatory Hurdles: Regulatory approval for bacteriophage-based therapies can be a lengthy and complex process, which may hinder their widespread adoption.Limited Awareness: Many healthcare professionals and the general public remain unaware of the potential of phage therapy, which can slow its adoption.Production and Standardization: Producing consistent and high-quality phage products can be challenging, and standardization of phage preparations is essential for regulatory approval and clinical use.Bacterial Resistance: Just as bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics, they can also become resistant to bacteriophages. Ongoing research is necessary to stay ahead of evolving resistance patterns.Industry News and Developments:FDA-Approved Bacteriophage Products: In recent years, the FDA has granted Emergency Investigational New Drug (EIND) approvals for the use of bacteriophage therapies in critically ill patients with antibiotic-resistant infections. These approvals represent significant progress in recognizing the potential of phage therapy.Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and phage therapy startups is on the rise. These partnerships are crucial for advancing research, developing phage therapy products, and bringing them to market.PhageBank and Phage Libraries: Organizations like PhageBank are building extensive libraries of bacteriophages. These libraries provide a diverse source of phages for researchers and physicians to select from when designing personalized phage therapies.Phage Clinical Trials: Several clinical trials are underway to assess the safety and efficacy of bacteriophage therapies for a range of infections, including lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and urinary tract infections. Positive outcomes in these trials can drive broader adoption of phage therapy.Global Adoption of Phage Therapy: While phage therapy is more established in regions like Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, it is gaining traction in other parts of the world. 