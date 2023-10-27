W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island Goes Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 11:52 AM

W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is preparing to transform into a pink wonderland to raise awareness for #PINKtober 2023. The iconic landmark situated on the picturesque Yas Island will host a full pink takeover for the full month of October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. With plenty of brunches, pink bites, ladies' nights, get prepared to step into a pink paradise this #PINKtober. This October, the Gridshell will go Pink the end of the month, the festival of lights has descended upon us and W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

GO B.I.G AT #PINKTOBER B.I.G - BRUNCH IN GARAGE

Embrace the weekend vibes at GARAGE! Driven by a passion for flavor and fueled by diversity, GARAGE invites you to indulge in their signature brunch experience every Saturday. This #PINKtober, get ready for an even grander affair with five exciting brunch events lined up for October.

Immerse yourself in a pink extravaganza featuring delectable pink bites, dynamic entertainers, and tunes spun by DJ Kristina. October promises an extra dose of excitement with a Halloween-themed brunch on the 28, complete with spooky delights and a showcase of inventive costumes.

Date and Time: Every Saturday, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Venue: GARAGE

Packages: For each brunch package, Dh15 will be donated to Brest Friends and Al Jalila Foundation.

As part of our commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness, Dh3 of the pinktober specials will be donated to Brest Friends and the Al Jalila Foundation. Plus, savour a delightful 20 per cent discount on food - the perfect end-of-week indulgence!

Date and Time : Every Friday, 6:00 PM – Late

Venue: W Lounge

Throughout October, Roastery brings you a delightful array of themed bites, coffees, and teas that perfectly align with the aesthetic of the month. For every item you savour at Roastery, Dh3 will be contributed to Brest Friends and the Al Jalila Foundation.

For reservations, please call 02 656 0000 or click wabudhabiyasisland

Instagram: @WAbuDhabi

Website: wabudhabiyasisland