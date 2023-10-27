Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against South Africa

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their World Cup match in Chennai in MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.
Playing XIs: Pakistan
: Abdullah Shafique, Imam
Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, /Mohammad Wasim Jr.
South Africa : Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
