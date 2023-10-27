Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against South Africa

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM

Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their World Cup match in Chennai in MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Playing XIs:

Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, /Mohammad Wasim Jr. South Africa : Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi ALSO READ:

Pakistan must rise from mediocrity if they hope to stop the Proteas juggernaut South Africa aiming to ditch 'choker' tag at World Cup, says Bavuma

: Abdullah Shafique, Imam