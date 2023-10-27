UAE Judo Federation Will Host Abu Dhabi World Championships Kata 2023

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 26th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation will host the Abu Dhabi World Championships Kata 2023 from 28th to 29th October at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Campus, with 288 judokas from 35 countries competing in the championship.

Mohammed bin Tha'aloob Saleem Al Darie, President of UAE Judo Federation, said, "The Abu Dhabi World Championships Kata 2023 promises to be a remarkable event, showcasing the highest level of technical skill and dedication from the participating athletes. With the participation of talented judokas across the globe, this championship will be an incredible display of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and fair competition. We aim to create an environment where athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators can fully immerse themselves in the judo experience and leave with lasting memories," he said.

Marius L. Vizer, President of the International Judo Federation, welcomed athletes to Abu Dhabi, a city which he said has become a real mainstay on the World Judo Tour and "now extends arms of friendship to our kata family. The 2023 edition of the World Championships Kata promises to celebrate the discipline and beauty we hold in such high esteem."



