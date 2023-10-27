Austrian Embassy Celebrates National Day

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, hosted a reception on Thursday to celebrate his country's National Day.

The event took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi and was attended by several officials and heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Austrian community residing in the UAE.

During his speech at the event, the Austrian Ambassador praised the friendly relations between the UAE and Austria, reaffirming his country's commitment to further enhancing the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.