WAM Discusses Cooperation, Participation In GMC With Turkish Media Outlets

ISTANBUL, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Emirates News Agency (WAM), headed by its Director-General Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, explored prospects for boosting news exchange with media entities in the Republic of Türkiye and their participation in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC), held in Abu Dhabi.

The meetings took place during the delegation's visit to the headquarters of a number of Türkiye's media outlets during their participation in the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) 's 51st conference, which was held in the Turkish city of Istanbul under the theme "preventing fake news'".

The visit also aligns with WAM's drive to build partnerships with Turkish media and its keenness to discuss the outcomes of the inaugural GMC with global partners.

The WAM delegation visited the Anadolu Agency headquarters, where they met with Serdar Karagöz, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Anadolu Agency, and discussed developing their partnership regarding news exchange.

They also visited the Turkish media conglomerate Demirören Group, one of Türkiye's largest media groups. The group encompasses eight prominent television channels, including CNN Türkiye and Kanal D, along with 11 newspapers and magazines, in addition to its affiliated radio stations. The delegation also visited the media school associated with the group, which is responsible for training and preparing young individuals for careers in the media industry.

The delegation also visited Turkuvaz, one of the largest media institutions in Türkiye, which encompasses various media outlets such as the Sabah newspaper, ATV television network, several print publications, publishing houses, and radio stations. During the visit, the delegation learnt about the daily operations of these institutions and the media services they provide. Boosting media cooperation and news exchange was also discussed.

Al Rayssi said, "This visit aims to discuss the outcomes of the first edition of the Global Media Congress, held in Abu Dhabi last year, and invite Türkiye's media outlets to join us for the second edition," noting that the global event is an ideal platform to enhance news and media exchange between media entities from different parts of the world.

The WAM Director-General affirmed that WAM is keen to bolster its partnership with media outlets in Türkiye as part of its goal to build a global network of fruitful media partnerships, adding that Türkiye is home to some of the world's most renowned media institutions that boast an exceptional track record in media work.

