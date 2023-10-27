Indian Rupee Rises 2 Paise Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee paused its three-day slide and inched up 2 paise to 83.23 against the US dollar (23.11 UAE dirhams) in early trade on Friday amid positive cues from the domestic equity markets and a weak American currency overseas.

[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here ]

An upward trend in the crude oil prices and selling pressure from foreign equity investors continued to weigh on the Indian currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.24 (23.12 UAE dirhams) and gained further to reach 83.23 (23.11 UAE dirhams) against the greenback, up 2 paise from its previous close.

