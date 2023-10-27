Watch: Lightning, Heavy Rain Continue Overnight UAE Still On Orange, Yellow Alerts Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 7:46 AM

Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 9:10 AM

Many residents woke up to the sound of thunder still shaking up the sky on Friday, after a night full of heavy rains, lightning and thunder in parts of the country.

Cooler temperatures, more rains and a cloudy sky are expected to take over the UAE today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

In a video shared by Storm Centre, lightning is seen striking between the clouds in the early hours of Friday morning.

The NCM has issued an orange and yellow alert in most parts of the country, warning residents of hazardous weather in the case of outdoor activities.

Taking to X, the authority highlighted the regions where one should be on the lookout.

Motorists on their way to work during the morning might face moderate to heavy rain spells in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as reported by the NCM.

The Storm Centre shared a video of heavy rains falling in Dubai's Al Qudra area today.

The Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution due to the unstable weather and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Rainfalls today are in line with the forecast of a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward, extending to some coastal and internal areas.

The weather will be humid by night and Saturday morning over coastal and internal areas with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will blow today, fresh to strong at times causing dusty weather.

The lowest temperature is set to fall to 19°C, with the highest reaching 37°C in internal parts of the country.

