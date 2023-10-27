Al Tamimi To Clash With Momen In Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Abdulla Mohamed Al Tamimi booked a title clash with Egyptian World No.10 Tarek Momen after defeating second seeded Frenchman Victor Crouin in a five-game thriller at the QSF 4 2023 Bronze Level event in Doha, yesterday.
In yesterday's semi-final, Al Tamimi staged a remarkable comeback after dropping the first game, ultimately securing a 3-2 victory with scores of 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8 in an hour-long thriller at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Egyptian Momen demonstrated his dominance by dispatching compatriot Fares Dessouky in just 34 minutes with a convincing 3-0 win (11-5, 11-2, 11-9), setting up a thrilling climax to the event which offers a total prize pool of $50,000.
