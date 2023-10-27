Otavio Eyes Success With Al Sadd

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula/ QSL

Doha, Qatar: Paolo Otavio, the Brazilian sensation, has quickly become a pivotal force for the Qatar football giants Al Sadd after joining the Wolves from the German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg this season.

The influential player, whom the Portuguese coach Bruno Miguel affectionately relies on, is making a significant impact on the team.

Al Sadd, currently sitting at second place in the 2023-2024 season Expo Stars League table with 13 points and a postponed match in hand, is on the rise in Qatar's football scene. In addition, the team is impressively positioned third in Group B of the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League, following their resounding 6-0 victory over Jordan's Al Faisaly in Round 3.

In an interview with the Qatar Stars League website, Otavio expressed his delight at representing Al Sadd in Qatar.

He pointed out the differences between the German Bundesliga and the Expo Stars League (ESL), where he highlighted the importance of hunger for success and playing to one's full potential as the keys to achieving greatness in the world of football.

“After the first few games, I've got a good impression of the Expo Stars League. I joined Al Sadd from Wolfsburg, where I played for four seasons, and I felt some difference between the two leagues. But what matters the most is about how hungry you're for success. In the end, you forget everything, keep playing to your full potential and you see yourself successful," Otavio said.

“I'm aware that Al Sadd have won the most number of league titles in Qatar and I'm keen to contribute to further success with the club. I'm a player who gives off my best every day and I hope to help the team regain the league title and win other championships. I'll be more happier if I can motivate my team-mates to achieve more,” he said.

The 28-year-old said he was eager to do his job to the best of his ability and thus strengthen Al Sadd's defence.

“I can't comment on Al Sadd's performance last season, but I can say that I do my best so that the team doesn't concede many goals. I like to have clean sheets in matches. We've a well-balanced, strong squad having outstanding professionals, both overseas and Qatari players. We've many players from the Qatar national team, most notably captain Hassan Al Haydous and Akram Afif, and I'm sure we can win everything with this bunch of players.

“The squad has high quality that we can even lift the AFC Champions League trophy, which we last won in 2011. We're ambitious, as always, and we'll strive hard for continental success again,” he said.

It may be recalled that Al Sadd had drawn their first game in 2023-2024 AFC Champions League against Sharjah and then lost to Uzbekistan's Nasaf before posting a big win over Al Faisaly.

“I wish to tell our passionate fans that they can expect from me my best every day. Al Sadd is my family and I'll fight for the club, for everything. Our fans are a major source of strength for us,” Otavio concluded.