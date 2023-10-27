RAK Ruler Attends Opening Ceremony Of 2023 Minifootball World Cup

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th October, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended the opening ceremony of the 2023 Minifootball World Cup on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island, where he praised the power of sport in uniting peoples and fostering cultural exchange.

"Sport transcends borders and languages, uniting people from all walks of life and cultures. It is a universal language that speaks to the human spirit and brings nations together in the spirit of competition, camaraderie and shared achievement," said H.H. Sheikh Saud during the ceremony, which took place at a purpose-built stadium that will host the tournament until 4th November.

Sheikh Saud added that Ras Al Khaimah is proud to be hosting such a global event and that the Emirate is committed to positioning itself as a prime destination for all forms of sporting events, in line with the UAE's vision and directives.

The tournament will see 32 national teams from across the globe compete for the prestigious title in Ras Al Khaimah.